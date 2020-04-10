InventHelp Presents Accessory Kit for Multimeters and Probes (SFO-649)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep the major receptacles together so that they do not get lost," said an inventor from Santa Clara, Calif. "Such losses result in frustration and lost engineering time to order the next day."

He created a prototype for the PROBE ARSENAL CARRIER to keep the major receptacles together to prevent loss or misplacement. The kit avoids the need to pay for overnight shipping charges. It also stops engineering time from being lost. The invention saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Furthermore, it provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

