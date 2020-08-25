InventHelp Inventors Develops an Improved Portable Work Surface (BMA-5392)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something to provide a work surface that can be portable and adjustable to make an easy work environment for technicians, mechanics, electricians, or anyone who might need and instant work surface," said an inventor from Traverse City, Mich. "So, I invented the MAGNETIC WORK DESK."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an improved portable desk design. It would be easy to use and reasonably priced. It features a versatile and simplistic design, and could be used on a freestanding basis at a variety of job sites. Its magnetic mount could permit it to be adhered to a variety of surfaces. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The inventor described their unique design. "Its magnetic and manual positioning make it very appealing. It can fold for easy transport, and would be universal to all work areas."

The original design was submitted to the ---- sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

