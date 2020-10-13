InventHelp Inventors Develop Support Device/Holder for Tool Bags (CBA-3877)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to support and use a tool bag while working on a roof and a variety of surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Columbia, S.C., "so we invented the TOOL-STOOL. Our design could help to prevent the tool bag or materials from falling."

The invention provides an effective way to support a tool bag on an elevated, uneven or other surface. It also ensures that tools or materials are easily accessible at optional heights. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and efficiency. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, mechanics, landscapers, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers.

