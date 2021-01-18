InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Laundry Hamper to Increase Convenience (BGF-2459)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to move laundry, detergent and other laundry supplies to and from a laundry room or laundromat," said one of two inventors, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so we invented the BENE HAMPER. Our design eliminates the need to lift or drag heavy clothes hamper and it also works well on stairs."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to transport laundry and laundry care essentials to a laundry area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hampers and laundry baskets. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

