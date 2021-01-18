SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0759 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’838 0.6%  Bitcoin 31’816 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8913 0.1%  Öl 54.8 -0.4% 
18.01.2021 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Laundry Hamper to Increase Convenience (BGF-2459)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to move laundry, detergent and other laundry supplies to and from a laundry room or laundromat," said one of two inventors, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so we invented the BENE HAMPER. Our design eliminates the need to lift or drag heavy clothes hamper and it also works well on stairs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to transport laundry and laundry care essentials to a laundry area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hampers and laundry baskets. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-portable-laundry-hamper-to-increase-convenience-bgf-2459-301209859.html

SOURCE InventHelp

