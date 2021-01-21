SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’230 0.1%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0767 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’640 -9.5%  Dollar 0.8857 -0.4%  Öl 56.1 0.8% 
21.01.2021 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Easy Way to Measure Horizontal and Vertical Level (SVH-233)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I thought there could be an improved tool for leveling door and window frames," said one of two inventors, from Savannah, Ga., "so we invented the P D + W. Our design ensures that you have perfectly level and plum doors and windows every time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to measure horizontal and vertical level. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional leveling tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases precision. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-easy-way-to-measure-horizontal-and-vertical-level-svh-233-301209890.html

SOURCE InventHelp

