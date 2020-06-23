InventHelp Inventors Develop Duffle Bag Accessory to Enhance Organization (AUP-973)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, thought there could be an improved way to store and organize items within a duffle bag, so they invented the DUFFLE BUDDY.

The invention provides an effective way to keep items organized and accessible when using a duffle bag. In doing so, it eliminates hassles when searching for a particular item. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, the military and individuals who use duffle bags. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to easily access and protect various items in the bag."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

