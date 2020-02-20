InventHelp Inventors Develop Dental Student Training Tool (LAX-1095)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Downey, Calif., have developed the ADJUSTABLE TYPODONT, an improved tool designed for use by dental students and dentists to practice cutting teeth prior to working on a patient. It provides a more realistic model of the patient's oral cavity to decrease mistakes when treating patients.

"When it comes to dental training, we wanted to make the transition to live patients easier. Our invention provides a practical learning tool for dental students," said the inventors. The ADJUSTABLE TYPODONT accurately simulates a dental patient's oral cavity. It features missing, maligned, rotated, intruded or extruded teeth, thus making the transition easier from the educational tool to cutting live teeth easier. In addition, this tool will help reduce the amount of mistakes and surprises a dentist or dental student may face. This tool is convenient and easy to use, and is producible in various sizes similar to the oral cavity of men, women and children.

