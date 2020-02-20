20.02.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Dental Student Training Tool (LAX-1095)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Downey, Calif., have developed the ADJUSTABLE TYPODONT, an improved tool designed for use by dental students and dentists to practice cutting teeth prior to working on a patient. It provides a more realistic model of the patient's oral cavity to decrease mistakes when treating patients.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"When it comes to dental training, we wanted to make the transition to live patients easier. Our invention provides a practical learning tool for dental students," said the inventors. The ADJUSTABLE TYPODONT accurately simulates a dental patient's oral cavity. It features missing, maligned, rotated, intruded or extruded teeth, thus making the transition easier from the educational tool to cutting live teeth easier. In addition, this tool will help reduce the amount of mistakes and surprises a dentist or dental student may face. This tool is convenient and easy to use, and is producible in various sizes similar to the oral cavity of men, women and children.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1095, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-dental-student-training-tool-lax-1095-301001354.html

SOURCE InventHelp

