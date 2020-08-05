InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Hockey Puck Collection Container (TRO-316)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were tired of bending or kneeling to pick up hockey pucks one at a time," said one of two inventors, from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. "We thought there could be a more efficient, strain-free way, so we invented the HOCKEY PUCK BUDDY."

The patented invention provides a more convenient way to collect hockey pucks in a storage container. In doing so, it enables pucks to be swept into the container via a hockey stick. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend over or strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hockey players, coaches and teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design saves time and your back when picking up pucks on the ice and includes a dispensing door for pucks to be released."

