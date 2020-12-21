SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’186 0.0%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0835 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’880 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’156 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8859 0.1%  Öl 50.1 -4.3% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Cargo Tool for Pickup Trucks (SFO-770)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a safe and time-saving way to properly pack or unload items from the back of a pickup truck," said one of two inventors, from Gilroy, Calif., "so we invented the BUDDY POLE. Our design prevents injuries caused by climbing in and out of a truck bed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to reach and pull or push items within a truck bed or cargo van. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb into the back of the truck bed. As a result, it reduces strain and it increases safety, efficiency and visibility. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks, contractors and trade workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-cargo-tool-for-pickup-trucks-sfo-770-301191313.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Nachrichten

