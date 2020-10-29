InventHelp Inventors Develop Cleaning Accessory for Golf Balls/Club Heads (PHO-2741)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We love to golf but we always forget to bring a towel onto the green to clean the ball or club," said one of two inventors, from Chandler, Ariz., "so we invented the EASY CLEANER. Our design eliminates the need to search for a towel or wipe the ball or club head on your pants."

The invention provides a convenient way to clean a club head or golf ball while golfing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional towels and accessories. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the cleaning accessory is readily available for use. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

