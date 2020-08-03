InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory for Toilets to Increase Accessibility (ORD-2818)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide independence and privacy for an individual with physical disabilities while using the bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Durham, Ontario, Canada and Astor, Fla., "so we invented the ROYAL THRONE."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to improve the accessibility of a conventional toilet. In doing so, it reduces the amount of physical strength and effort required to sit down or get up from the toilet. As a result, it increases safety, comfort, independence and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for individuals with physical limitations, households, commercial restrooms and long term care facilities.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need for assistance when sitting or rising from the toilet."

