InventHelp Inventors Create Educational Doll Line (cnc-545)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to do something different when I taught my preschool class in a day care center to 3,4 and 5 year old children. I noticed that a lot of children were struggling with negative behavioral problems and wanted to create a fun way to help them," said an inventor from High Point, NC. "So, I developed the BE ATTITUDE TEAM."

The invention fulfills the need for a line of dolls that would promote and encourage kind, honest, and responsible behavior among children. The appealing features would be their ease of use, inspiring and encouraging nature, positive influence, interactive features, and educational value. They provide children with positive and inspiring companions. The dolls would promote positive behavioral traits and characteristics, specifically intelligence, honesty, respect, cleanliness, courtesy, and kindness. The doll line would also provide a fun, positive, and uplifting alternative to violent and negative influences found in modern toys, video games, television shows, and movies, etc.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "My dolls are unique because they would promote and instill good behavior habits for a child. Parents will appreciate these qualities being taught to their children."

