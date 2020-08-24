24.08.2020 19:55:00

InventHelp Inventors Create Educational Doll Line (cnc-545)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to do something different when I taught my preschool class in a day care center to 3,4 and 5 year old children. I noticed that a lot of children were struggling with negative behavioral problems and wanted to create a fun way to help them," said an inventor from High Point, NC. "So, I developed the BE ATTITUDE TEAM."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention fulfills the need for a line of dolls that would promote and encourage kind, honest, and responsible behavior among children. The appealing features would be their ease of use, inspiring and encouraging nature, positive influence, interactive features, and educational value. They provide children with positive and inspiring companions. The dolls would promote positive behavioral traits and characteristics, specifically intelligence, honesty, respect, cleanliness, courtesy, and kindness. The doll line would also provide a fun, positive, and uplifting alternative to violent and negative influences found in modern toys, video games, television shows, and movies, etc.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "My dolls are unique because they would promote and instill good behavior habits for a child. Parents will appreciate these qualities being taught to their children."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-545, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-create-educational-doll-line-cnc-545-301117040.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:54
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
13:26
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
10:00
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
US-Börsen höher -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen höher -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB