InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved In-Ear Headphone Design (AUP-1196)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am creating a revolutionary "one size fits all" Earfoam that replaces the existing ear bud tips, commonly used throughout the industry. The Earfoam is virtually noise cancelling and comfortable, which is rare in the ear bud world," said an inventor from Hutto, Texas.

The Earfoam invention finally fulfills a long awaited need for improved accessories for in-ear headphones and is patent pending. Earfoams feature formfitting gun range certified noise cancelling material, a comfort enhancing design, which should greatly improve audio clarity. This device locks out exterior or ambient noise. Earjoams self-seal like a vacuum upon ear canal entry eliminating the need to adjust or readjust. Like memory foam, once the Earfoam is removed from the ear, they return to their original shape. Earfoams can fit on most all current ear bud/earphone nozzles replacing the current rubber and foam ear bud tips industry-wide.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

