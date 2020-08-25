PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wittmann, Ariz., wanted to fulfill the need for a hand care product designed to reduce the pain associated with carpal tunnel syndrome.

The HAND THERAPY TUB has a simple design that is versatile and easy to use. It provides an alternative to taking prescription or over the counter anti-inflammatory medications that could have harmful side effects. It also gives the user freedom from pain. Additionally, it is perfect for those that suffer wrist/hand pain as a result of using computers, working or engaging in various sports.

"I had carpal tunnel and I would often use my hand held shower head on my wrist for pain relief," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2698. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-hand-care-accessory-pho-2698-301117607.html

SOURCE InventHelp