25.08.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Presents a Hand Care Accessory (PHO-2698)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wittmann, Ariz., wanted to fulfill the need for a hand care product designed to reduce the pain associated with carpal tunnel syndrome.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The HAND THERAPY TUB has a simple design that is versatile and easy to use. It provides an alternative to taking prescription or over the counter anti-inflammatory medications that could have harmful side effects. It also gives the user freedom from pain. Additionally, it is perfect for those that suffer wrist/hand pain as a result of using computers, working or engaging in various sports. 

"I had carpal tunnel and I would often use my hand held shower head on my wrist for pain relief," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2698. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

               

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-hand-care-accessory-pho-2698-301117607.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 74.18
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.48
-0.19 %
Alcon 53.78
-0.22 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.20
-0.26 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.45 %
Swiss Life Hldg 369.10
-1.07 %
SGS 2’370.00
-1.29 %
LafargeHolcim 43.39
-1.43 %
Swisscom 510.00
-1.70 %
Adecco Group 47.96
-1.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
15:59
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
15:56
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:33
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Zaum
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Investoren trennen sich vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie letztlich leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Bullenmodus
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte fielen am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen leicht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sein zwischenzeitliches Plus schlussendlich ebenfalls nicht halten. Der US-Leitindex tendiert etwas leichter. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB