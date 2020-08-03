PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wellsville, N.Y., wanted to fulfill the need for a fencing picket extension for repairs or variations in ground terrain.

The EXTENDED FENCING is easy to install, convenient and simple in function. It is easily adjustable in a vertical fashion to fill in different heights of gaps underneath fencing pickets. It also serves to extend any vertical picket or baluster in a fencing system. Additionally, it promotes peace of mind for pet owners or any owner of property where fencing is in place or required.

"I put up a fence in my yard for our dogs. Our land is on a hill and there were gaps under the fence where the dogs could get through. I wanted to design something that could fix that gap," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-716. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-fencing-component-roh-716-301103126.html

SOURCE InventHelp