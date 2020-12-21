PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Because of the dwindling supply and increasing cost of electrical power, I wanted to find an alternative energy solution," said an inventor from Clovis, Calif. "This invention is a new way to utilize solar power to solve the problem."

She developed patent-pending HEATWAVE SOLAR SHADE to harness solar power through window coverings. As such, it conserves energy and saves money. Its durable construction enables it to supplement electrical power needs for years. Furthermore, this novel window accessory is versatile, practical and easy to install and use. In addition, this convenient, effective system is available at an affordable price since its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1312, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-window-blind-with-solar-power-capability-ocm-1312-301196641.html

SOURCE InventHelp