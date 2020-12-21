SMI 10’299 -2.1%  SPI 12’850 -1.9%  Dow 29’987 -0.6%  DAX 13’264 -2.7%  Euro 1.0836 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’451 -2.7%  Gold 1’878 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’563 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8871 0.2%  Öl 50.3 -3.9% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Window Blind with Solar Power Capability (OCM-1312)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Because of the dwindling supply and increasing cost of electrical power, I wanted to find an alternative energy solution," said an inventor from Clovis, Calif. "This invention is a new way to utilize solar power to solve the problem."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed patent-pending HEATWAVE SOLAR SHADE to harness solar power through window coverings. As such, it conserves energy and saves money. Its durable construction enables it to supplement electrical power needs for years. Furthermore, this novel window accessory is versatile, practical and easy to install and use.  In addition, this convenient, effective system is available at an affordable price since its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1312, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-window-blind-with-solar-power-capability-ocm-1312-301196641.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.20
0.07 %
ABB 24.03
-0.46 %
Givaudan 3’676.00
-0.57 %
Swisscom 468.70
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 988.40
-1.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 392.30
-3.11 %
CieFinRichemont 77.56
-3.12 %
Novartis 77.96
-3.17 %
Swiss Re 80.12
-3.24 %
LafargeHolcim 46.42
-3.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: Dow schwächer -- SMI tiefrot -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
BioNTech-Aktie klettert vorbörslich: EU-Behörde EMA stellt Gutachten für Corona-Impfstoff vor
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
ARYZTA-Aktie verliert: Neuer ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrat lehnt Angebot von Elliott einstimmig ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: Dow schwächer -- SMI tiefrot -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbucht am Montag Abschläge. Auch von der Wall Street flüchten zahlreiche Anleger. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit