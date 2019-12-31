InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind and Rain Power System (BGF-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe we need more ways to produce energy without leaving a carbon footprint," said an inventor from Grand Blanc, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop an alternative method to generate electricity."

He developed the patent pending V.N. SUPPLEMENTAL POWER SYSTEM to produce clean and free electricity. This invention would easily install as a replacement to existing downspouts. Additionally, it would protect the environment as it would eliminate tapping into the grid for power.

