InventHelp Inventor Develops Weather Shield for Television Dish Antennas (HTM-5407)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Like most television watchers, I was annoyed when my viewing was interrupted by a signal loss, said an inventor from Salida, Colo. "This accessory will ensure that inclement weather conditions will not interfere with satellite television dish antenna connections."

He developed SATELLITE TV-DISH-ANTENNA CANOPY to protect television dish antennas from weather damage. As such, it prevents snow and rain from accumulating on the signal equipment. Thus, it preserves satellite signal reception and saves the time, effort and expense of repair or replacement of damaged equipment. Therefore, this novel cover also affords peace of mind and reduces frustration. It is also durable, practical and easy to apply. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-5407, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

