InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Sprayer Nozzle for Use in Low Lighting Conditions (BSJ-606)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With over 20 years of early mornings and late nights in the construction industry, I invented the Spray Light to fix one of the industry's biggest problems - being able to see what you're doing," said an inventor, from Melba, Idaho.

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a water sprayer nozzle in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it increases visibility and convenience. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold a sprayer nozzle in one hand and a flashlight in the other and it could enhance safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to safely work without having to find and hold an alternative light source."

