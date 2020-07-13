13.07.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Sprayer Nozzle for Use in Low Lighting Conditions (BSJ-606)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With over 20 years of early mornings and late nights in the construction industry, I invented the Spray Light to fix one of the industry's biggest problems - being able to see what you're doing," said an inventor, from Melba, Idaho.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a water sprayer nozzle in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it increases visibility and convenience. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold a sprayer nozzle in one hand and a flashlight in the other and it could enhance safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to safely work without having to find and hold an alternative light source."

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BSJ-606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-water-sprayer-nozzle-for-use-in-low-lighting-conditions-bsj-606-301091367.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Nachrichten

