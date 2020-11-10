SMI 10’331 -0.8%  SPI 12’816 -0.9%  Dow 29’191 0.1%  DAX 13’160 0.5%  Euro 1.0809 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’441 1.0%  Gold 1’880 1.0%  Dollar 0.9146 0.1%  Öl 43.2 2.9% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.11.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Undershirt for Dress or Casual Attire (AUP-1239)

PITTSBURGH., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an undershirt that can easily be worn throughout the entire day for work/formal occasions or casual outings," said an inventor, from Universal City, Texas, "so I invented the T2V. My design ensures that your undershirt is not visible whether you are wearing a dress shirt or casual shirt."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile undershirt that can be worn either under a dress, uniform or casual shirt. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change the undershirt or pack a different type of undershirt. As a result, it could provide a neat and attractive appearance, enhance comfort, save money, and ensure convenience; all this is done with the press of one snap. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-versatile-undershirt-for-dress-or-casual-attire-aup-1239-301163672.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 46.60
5.43 %
SGS 2’561.00
4.23 %
CS Group 10.67
3.79 %
Swiss Life Hldg 378.30
2.97 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.80
2.58 %
CieFinRichemont 75.14
-2.44 %
Sika 227.60
-3.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 921.20
-3.40 %
Alcon 58.98
-3.75 %
Lonza Grp 574.80
-7.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Uber & Lyft mit 50% Barriere / 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:18
SMI-Gewinne schon wieder verpufft
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech legt Zahlen vor - Aktie in Grün
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
Wall Street leicht im Plus -- SMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Neuer türkischer Notenbankchef will Lira-Fall aufhalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leicht im Plus -- SMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. In Fernost fanden die Börsen am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit