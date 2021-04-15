 InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Product to Reduce Glare (CTK-1172) | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
15.04.2021 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Product to Reduce Glare (CTK-1172)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way for drivers to combat annoying glare while driving or increase security while parked," said an inventor, from Charlotte, Vermont, "so I invented the TINT ON TINT OFF. My design can be easily adjusted to suit the user's needs without the fines associated with tinted windows that are too dark."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to reduce sunlight glare and increase visibility while driving. In doing so, it ensures that a suitable tint level can be achieved to meet specific needs. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufactures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

