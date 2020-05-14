+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Prevent Accidents with Wildlife (DHM-544)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an animal lover, and I wanted to invent a way to help protect wildlife from vehicle accidents," said an inventor from Durham, N.C., "so I invented the SAUNDERS WHISTLE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a continuous method of protecting pets or wildlife from automotive vehicular traffic. Therefore, it offers safety to both human and animal lives on the road. This can also help to save drivers money on auto insurance. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and install, and would be ideal for drivers of all vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in several design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design may decrease auto insurance, and animal lovers can feel confident driving in areas where animals reside or wander."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18- DHM-544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

