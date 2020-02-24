24.02.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Urinal Urine Guard (TRO-186)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, has developed the FLOOR SAVER, patent pending, an accessory for a wall-mounted urinal. It serves to help catch otherwise misdirected urine, thereby preventing it from accumulating on the floor. A prototype model is available upon request.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I have personally felt frustrated when using public bathrooms. Too many times I have encountered messy and unsanitary urine spills in front of the urinals. I developed my invention to provide a solution to this problem," said the inventor. The FLOOR SAVER helps prevent urine accumulation on the floor in front of a urinal. It keeps the floor in front of a urinal clean and dry. In turn, this may reduce the risk of slip and fall accidents. This accessory increases hygiene in public bathrooms. It installs in a matter of minutes and without any tools, and it is also easy to remove for cleaning purposes. This accessory is producible in various sizes and shapes to accommodate most makes and models of urinals.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-urinal-urine-guard-tro-186-301001490.html

SOURCE InventHelp

