InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Bone Screw Screwdriver (NJD-1969)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Short Hills, N.J., has developed the TORQUE LIMITING TOOLS, a new type of ratcheting head screwdriver that is employed in the implantation and removal of orthopedic screws. This has a U.S. patent and a prototype is available.

"My profession as a surgeon inspired me to develop my idea. Orthopedic bone screws are produced with heads of various sizes and geometries. It can be a problem to remove them during emergency situations. This led me to develop my idea," said the inventor.

The TORQUE LIMITING TOOLS prevents screw heads from being stripped out during implantation. It also prevents screws from over-penetrating and precipitating possible complications. In addition, it eliminates delays in the event of emergency removal procedures. This orthopedic tool is adaptable for use with most makes and models of bone screws. It is universal for all screw heads.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1969, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

