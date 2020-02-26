26.02.2020 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Bone Screw Screwdriver (NJD-1969)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Short Hills, N.J., has developed the TORQUE LIMITING TOOLS, a new type of ratcheting head screwdriver that is employed in the implantation and removal of orthopedic screws. This has a U.S. patent and a prototype is available.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"My profession as a surgeon inspired me to develop my idea. Orthopedic bone screws are produced with heads of various sizes and geometries. It can be a problem to remove them during emergency situations. This led me to develop my idea," said the inventor.

The TORQUE LIMITING TOOLS prevents screw heads from being stripped out during implantation. It also prevents screws from over-penetrating and precipitating possible complications. In addition, it eliminates delays in the event of emergency removal procedures. This orthopedic tool is adaptable for use with most makes and models of bone screws. It is universal for all screw heads.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1969, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-universal-bone-screw-screwdriver-njd-1969-301001563.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:43
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:00
Am Ölmarkt geht die Angst um, Gold als sicherer Hafen und Krisenwährung gefragt
11:00
Natural Gas Outlook for 2020
08:45
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Corona-Krise: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Am Mittwoch konnte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt vorsichtig erholen, wogegen es an den deutschen Börsen weiter bergab ging. Die Wall Street startet einen erneuten Erholungsversuch. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;