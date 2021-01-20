PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The police pulled me over for lights on my boat trailer being burned out and this trailer broke down several times," said an inventor from Hollywood Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better means to transport boats and other items."

He developed the patent-pending ROOF TOP BOAT TRANSPORT that transports a boat in a simple and efficient manner to eliminate the hassle and added expense of maintaining, insuring and registering a trailer. This easy to use invention would be safe and reliable to use. It may reduce the incidence of being pulled over by the police. Additionally, it would be user friendly and may save money.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-transport-fla-3367-301211526.html

SOURCE InventHelp