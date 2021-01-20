SMI 10’963 0.8%  SPI 13’599 0.8%  Dow 31’134 0.7%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0774 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’867 1.5%  Bitcoin 30’638 -4.3%  Dollar 0.8899 0.1%  Öl 56.3 0.7% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
20.01.2021 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Transport (FLA-3367)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The police pulled me over for lights on my boat trailer being burned out and this trailer broke down several times," said an inventor from Hollywood Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better means to transport boats and other items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending ROOF TOP BOAT TRANSPORT that transports a boat in a simple and efficient manner to eliminate the hassle and added expense of maintaining, insuring and registering a trailer. This easy to use invention would be safe and reliable to use. It may reduce the incidence of being pulled over by the police. Additionally, it would be user friendly and may save money. 

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-transport-fla-3367-301211526.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street vor Bidens Amtseinführung -- SMI freundlich -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach einem etwas verhaltenen Start bewegen sich der heimische Markt und die deutsche Börse nun deutlicher nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen auf. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne verbucht.

