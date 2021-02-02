SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’799 1.9%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0805 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 31’869 5.9%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 57.4 2.2% 
02.02.2021 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Pack (RHO-1165)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be convenient for children, college students or travelers to have an article of outerwear that could also hold books and other items," said an inventor from Richmond, Va. "This inspired me to develop a jacket with a practical storage space."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the JACK-PACK that features a versatile, two-in-one design that may reduce the incidence of the backpack or jacket being lost or forgotten. This invention would contain an integrated means to transport various necessities to free the wearer's hands to carry other items or relax. Additionally, it would be fashionable as well as functional.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-pack-rho-1165-301213112.html

SOURCE InventHelp

pagehit