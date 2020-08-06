|
06.08.2020 16:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck Accessory to Increase Visibility of Road Lines (MOA-264)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a better way to see the white lines, as well as turning in the dark, on the road to avoid blind spots and potential accidents," said an inventor, from Gulfport, Miss., "so I invented the SAVE ME MARKER TRAILER LIGHTS."
The 9atent-pending invention provides an effective way to help a truck driver stay in the selected lane of traffic. In doing so, it increases the visibility of road lines. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent accidents due to blind spots. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to eliminate guesswork and uncertainty for truck drivers."
The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MOA-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-truck-accessory-to-increase-visibility-of-road-lines-moa-264-301104620.html
SOURCE InventHelp
