19.05.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Train-Transported Home (ALL-1995)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When people change jobs and move, they are faced with the hassle of selling their home and buying a new one as well as packing and moving all of their belongings," said an inventor from Peachtree City, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a home that could easily be transported on a train."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the MOVING TRAIN CAR HOUSE which may be moved by use of a train in emergencies, when moving or for government applications. This invention may eliminate homes being destroyed due to a major weather event that could result in the homeowner becoming homeless and financially devastated. Additionally, it would feature an attractive, portable and weatherproof design.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1995, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-train-transported-home-all-1995-301055487.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Der heimische Markt notiert am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen an der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich mittlerweile tiefer. Die Wall Street legt eine Verschnaufpause ein. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden am Dienstag satte Gewinne eingefahren.

