08.03.2021 16:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Toy to Explore Auditory and Visual Domains (CNC-656)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a learning toy to help people focus and relax," said an inventor, from Waxhaw, N.C., "so I invented the CUBE BEAT. My design could help to explore creative outlets while blocking or reducing negative stimuli."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to creatively explore auditory and visual domains. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional learning toys. As a result, it could enhance sensation and pattern recognition and it could provide a platform for creative expression or relief from stress. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults, schools and individuals with special needs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-656, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

