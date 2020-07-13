InventHelp Inventor Develops Tip-proof Measuring Spoon (IPL-578)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For cooking and baking recipes, conventional measuring spoons have long been the standard for insuring that the correct amounts of ingredients are used. Two inventors from Greentown, Ind., however, realized how easy it was to tip them over and came up with a way to keep the ingredients in the spoon.

They developed a prototype for TRUE MEASURE, patent-pending, to prevent such spills and messy residue on kitchen counters and stove tops. As a result, it facilitates more accurate measurements because it remains securely balanced on the top perimeters of cups and bowls. As such, it minimizes wasted ingredients and eliminates the need to clean up measuring spoon spills from kitchen surfaces. Thus, it saves time, energy and expense. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I bake, I often spill ingredients on the counter," one of them said. "Tired of having to clean up the messes all the time, I thought of a way to keep the contents of the measuring spoon from tipping over when I set it down to get or do something else."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

