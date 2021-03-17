SMI 10’899 -0.4%  SPI 13’711 -0.5%  Dow 32’947 0.4%  DAX 14’584 0.2%  Euro 1.1047 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’850 0.0%  Gold 1’727 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’226 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9280 0.4%  Öl 67.8 -1.0% 

InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Kit for Skin Inflammation (RVS-124)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a natural, therapeutic kit to help with skin inflammation," said an inventor, from Carson, Calif., "so I invented the SPUD COLD PACK. My design eliminates the need to hold a bulky ice pack on the inflamed or bruised area."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides relief from inflammation and skin problems such as rashes, sunburn, etc. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional ice packs. As a result, it could help to improve overall health and wellness. The invention features a compact and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population and individuals who utilize all-natural remedies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

