InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Device to Elevate the Legs (AUP-1203)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after my knee surgeries," said an inventor, from New Braunfels, Texas. "I thought there could be a better way to elevate the legs, so I invented the LEG ELEVATOR SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to elevate the legs and feet at home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stack pillows to elevate the legs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to relieve pain, pressure and swelling. The invention features a portable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design stimulates blood flow and it helps to alleviate discomfort in the feet, legs, ankles and knees."

