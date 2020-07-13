13.07.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Device to Elevate the Legs (AUP-1203)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after my knee surgeries," said an inventor, from New Braunfels, Texas. "I thought there could be a better way to elevate the legs, so I invented the LEG ELEVATOR SYSTEM."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to elevate the legs and feet at home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stack pillows to elevate the legs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to relieve pain, pressure and swelling. The invention features a portable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design stimulates blood flow and it helps to alleviate discomfort in the feet, legs, ankles and knees."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-therapeutic-device-to-elevate-the-legs-aup-1203-301091391.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.29
1.75 %
The Swatch Grp 194.95
1.70 %
Givaudan 3’669.00
1.30 %
Alcon 53.60
1.17 %
Roche Hldg G 335.65
1.08 %
Geberit 483.90
-0.08 %
Nestle 107.06
-0.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.30
-0.26 %
ABB 22.90
-0.26 %
Swiss Re 74.26
-0.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
12:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:50
Noch einmal das volle Programm
10:00
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
09:19
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:13
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde - Aktie wenig bewegt
SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen notieren in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Montag Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost begannen die neue Woche auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB