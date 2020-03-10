10.03.2020 15:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Tailgate Position Indicator (TRO-210)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drove away with my tailgate open and lost valuables including tools and equipment," said an inventor from Innisfil, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a simple means to visually alert drivers if the tailgate was opened or closed when the vehicle was equipped with a tonneau cover. I made one for my vehicle and check it every time I put my seat belt on. It's habit now."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending GATE KEEPER to visually alert pickup truck drivers of a lowered tailgate. This invention may eliminate having expensive tools or equipment topple from the bed. It prevents pulling over on busy thoroughfares to physically check if the tailgate is up. It can be manufactured with different versions of visual indicators to suit the driver's likings, such as a golf ball for golfers, footballs for football fans, fish for fishermen, etc. Additionally, it may prevent damage to the truck, damage to other vehicles and injury to their occupants, and avoid lawsuits.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tailgate-position-indicator-tro-210-301013826.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Öl: Gegenbewegung nach dem Absturz
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
09:39
«Grippeimpfung» für die Märkte
08:45
SMI vor Erholungsbewegung
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Wall Street im Plus -- SMI und DAX mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie im Plus
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Aktie verliert in schwachem Markt: iPhone-Verkäufe brechen in China um mehr als die Hälfte ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Plus -- SMI und DAX mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Die Wall Street gleicht am Dienstag einen Teil ihrer Vortagesverluste wieder aus. Am heimischen Markt geht es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" wieder aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex weist ebenfalls ein Plus aus. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;