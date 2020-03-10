|
10.03.2020 15:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Tailgate Position Indicator (TRO-210)
PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drove away with my tailgate open and lost valuables including tools and equipment," said an inventor from Innisfil, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a simple means to visually alert drivers if the tailgate was opened or closed when the vehicle was equipped with a tonneau cover. I made one for my vehicle and check it every time I put my seat belt on. It's habit now."
He developed the patent pending GATE KEEPER to visually alert pickup truck drivers of a lowered tailgate. This invention may eliminate having expensive tools or equipment topple from the bed. It prevents pulling over on busy thoroughfares to physically check if the tailgate is up. It can be manufactured with different versions of visual indicators to suit the driver's likings, such as a golf ball for golfers, footballs for football fans, fish for fishermen, etc. Additionally, it may prevent damage to the truck, damage to other vehicles and injury to their occupants, and avoid lawsuits.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
