22.10.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage/Reminder Unit for Medication (TRO-335)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a retired nurse and caregiver to my aging father and I wanted to create an improved device to help people take the proper medication at the right times," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MED-BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder for an individual to take his or her medication. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pill storage cases and bottles. As a result, it helps to prevent the user from forgetting or taking pills at the wrong time and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who take medication. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to reduce the frustration and potential health issues associated with forgetting to take medication."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storagereminder-unit-for-medication-tro-335-301153893.html

SOURCE InventHelp

