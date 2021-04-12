InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory to Protect a Pistol Arm Brace (DLL-3824)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of correcting the condition of my pistol arm brace each time I used it," said an inventor, from Frisco, Texas. "I thought there should be a simple way to maintain its shape, so I invented the ARMSTOD PLUG. My design ensures that the pistol arm brace remains intact when not in use."

The patent-pending invention protects the structural integrity of a pistol arm brace. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reshape the brace. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the cost and hassle of replacing worn or deformed arm braces. The invention features a compact and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for gun owners and law enforcement personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

