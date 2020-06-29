|
29.06.2020 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Mobility Canes (LCC-4561)
PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father needed a better way to carry a medical device, umbrella or water bottle while using his cane," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the CANE-CADDY."
The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to carry items while using a mobility cane. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and carry items in the free hand. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage accessory for cane users."
The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-4561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storage-accessory-for-mobility-canes-lcc-4561-301080603.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}