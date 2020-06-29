Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Mobility Canes (LCC-4561)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father needed a better way to carry a medical device, umbrella or water bottle while using his cane," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the CANE-CADDY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to carry items while using a mobility cane. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and carry items in the free hand. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage accessory for cane users."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-4561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storage-accessory-for-mobility-canes-lcc-4561-301080603.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 41.28
1.55 %
ABB 21.15
1.49 %
CS Group 9.73
1.48 %
Geberit 471.90
1.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.95
1.05 %
Novartis 83.37
0.24 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.11 %
Lonza Grp 496.80
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 331.45
-0.61 %
Alcon 54.50
-1.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
13:30
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
09:48
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:24
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:59
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
11:00
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie sinkt: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Alcon-Aktie von Sektorrotationen und Ergebnisängsten belastet
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing kann mit Testflügen der 737 Max beginnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB