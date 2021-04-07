SMI 11’130 -0.5%  SPI 14’156 -0.4%  Dow 33’480 0.2%  DAX 15’199 -0.1%  Euro 1.1045 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’964 -0.2%  Gold 1’741 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’681 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9273 -0.4%  Öl 62.3 -0.6% 
InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Removal Device for Vehicles (TRO-361)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove large amounts of snow from a parked car," said an inventor, from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the AUTO CLEAN. My design reduces the physical strain and exposure to freezing temperatures associated with traditional snow removal methods."

The invention provides an improved way to remove ice and snow from a parked vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually scrape and brush ice and snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://youtu.be/fuMNzLosVPk

Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.

Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV

