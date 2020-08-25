InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Luggage to Eliminate Hassles While Traveling (PND-5053)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stress-free way to travel with luggage, know where it is at all times and prevent it from getting lost," said an inventor, from Bear, Del., "so I invented the NEVA LOST LUGGAGE."

The invention provides a more effective way to transport luggage through an airport, hotel, etc. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry or pull heavy articles of luggage. It also could help to prevent lost luggage and it provides added convenience, comfort and peace of mind. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more convenient alternative to traditional suitcases and luggage."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5053, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

