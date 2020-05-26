PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a childcare provider and my job requires keeping sleeping mats/cots separated when they are not in use. This inspired me to develop a sanitary means of storing these items."

She developed the MAT BAG/SLEEVE to increase the sanitary conditions in day care centers by preventing the spread of germs. This invention could protect the mats from cross contamination to limit the spread of childhood illnesses. Additionally, it could prevent the spread of head lice, rashes and other conditions that pass from one child to another.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-848, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-cover-lst-848-301055845.html

SOURCE InventHelp