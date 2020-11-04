SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’779 2.5%  Dow 28’133 2.4%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0676 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’900 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 -0.2%  Öl 40.9 1.8% 

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus ! Schauen Sie eine aktuelle Einschätzung auf BX Swiss TV! -w-
04.11.2020 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Commuters (LGI-2914)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between a commuter's skin and the handle or pole held when opening public doors or when standing on a moving bus, train, or other transit vehicle," said an inventor, from Hempstead, N.Y., "so I invented the PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION HANDLE BUDDY. My design offers an improved alternative to using a fabric glove, coat sleeve, paper napkin and other makeshift covers."

The invention eliminates the need to directly touch public transit poles and handles. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, enhances sanitation and safety and it provides peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize public transportation. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2914, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-accessory-for-commuters-lgi-2914-301164796.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.80
5.75 %
Roche Hldg G 323.10
5.36 %
Novartis 77.05
3.55 %
Alcon 55.90
3.48 %
Givaudan 3’925.00
3.26 %
Swisscom 479.40
1.27 %
ABB 23.50
1.08 %
CS Group 9.33
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 42.42
-0.38 %
UBS Group 11.57
-0.64 %
14:47
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:57
Vontobel: LVMH und Tiffany einigen sich doch noch
10:30
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
08:11
SMI holt 10.000er-Marke zurück
03.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 3.40% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Swatch Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Swiss Re AG
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet den Handel klar im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Am heimischen Markt griffen Anleger zur Wochenmitte zu. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Einbussen kräftig zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

