PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Burnsville, Minn., has developed patent pending THE SALAD SOLUTION, an all-in-one ingredient organizer to make healthy, hearty salads in minutes.

"My fiancé enjoys a salad with his meal every night. After making a nice meal, the last thing I want to do is start chopping ingredients for a salad. I developed my invention to make salad-making an easier and quicker process," said the inventor. THE SALAD SOLUTION allows a user to prepare ingredients to make several salads each week. It keeps food items fresh and appetizing and it helps to prevent food waste. It also saves space within a refrigerator, thus contributing to greater organization. This organizer allows food items to be readily available and easily accessible. It may even contribute to healthier eating habits. This versatile, all-in-one organizer is producible in various colors and styles to coordinate with kitchen décor. It can also be used to store and organize other foods that require multiple ingredients.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-salad-organizer-mbc-197-301001308.html

SOURCE InventHelp