InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor System (OTW-628)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of children and pets being left within vehicles resulting in overheating or deaths," said an inventor from Bear, Del. "This inspired me to develop a system for vehicles that could save lives."

He developed the COMFORTER that prevents a child or pet from dying inside a hot parked car. This invention features automatic operation, is reliable and adaptable to different vehicles. It provides peace of mind for concerned parents by alerting them to check the interior before exiting. Additionally, a system would be activated to keep the interior of the vehicle cool.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

