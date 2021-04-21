 InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor System (OTW-628) | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’075 0.8%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1037 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’792 0.8%  Bitcoin 50’858 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9171 0.2%  Öl 65.2 -1.7% 
21.04.2021 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor System (OTW-628)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of children and pets being left within vehicles resulting in overheating or deaths," said an inventor from Bear, Del. "This inspired me to develop a system for vehicles that could save lives."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the COMFORTER that prevents a child or pet from dying inside a hot parked car. This invention features automatic operation, is reliable and adaptable to different vehicles. It provides peace of mind for concerned parents by alerting them to check the interior before exiting. Additionally, a system would be activated to keep the interior of the vehicle cool.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-sensor-system-otw-628-301273584.html

SOURCE InventHelp

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit