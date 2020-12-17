InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Measure for Oral Sex (LAX-1229)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there are many products on the market that are designed for safe sex, there are none that are made for use during oral sex," said the inventor from Castaic, Calif. "This invention addresses that need to prevent exposure to life-threatening diseases."

The inventor developed THE MASK to provide a safety measure for use during oral sex. As such, it protects against skin-to-skin contact and the transfer of bodily fluids. Thus, it affords peace of mind for users since it can prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and save lives. Other reasons for its appeal are comfort, practicality and ease of use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs and is an enjoyable and healthy sexual wellness product.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

