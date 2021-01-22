SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 31’053 -0.4%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’857 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’679 8.9%  Dollar 0.8856 0.0%  Öl 55.5 -1.2% 

22.01.2021 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Light Alert (MTN-3559)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was pulled over by the police and ticketed for a burned-out rear light on my vehicle, which I was not aware of," said an inventor from Bronx, N.Y. "As a result of the frustration, delay and expense I conceived of this means to alert drivers of this problem."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending BLOWN LIGHT INDICATOR to provide motorists with enhanced safety and peace of mind by warning them of all burned-out lights. This invention may prevent collisions and associated vehicular damage, higher insurance costs, injuries and possible fatalities. Additionally, it may keep drivers from being pulled over by the police and issued expensive citations. 

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-light-alert-mtn-3559-301209941.html

SOURCE InventHelp

