InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory to Protect Against Ballistic Projectiles (NWO-228)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a security guard and I wanted to create a way to protect the arms, shoulders, neck and lower body against gunfire or other weaponry," said an inventor, from La Place, La., "so I invented the SAFE SHIELD."

The invention provides a more effective way to protect the body against ballistic projectiles, shrapnel and other weapons. In doing so, it offers an alternative to ballistic vests. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it could also be used to protect another person. The invention features a protective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide an additional level of personal safety when out in public locations."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

