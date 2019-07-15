15.07.2019 16:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Relaxation/Massaging Vest (SOG-313)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fairfield, Calif., has developed the STRESSED VEST, patent pending, a wearable and stylish vest that incorporates massagers into the vest to promote relaxation. A prototype model is available upon request.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I am a retired military veteran and was required to wear a very uncomfortable flak jacket in high-stress situations. I am now required to wear an 8-pound vest. It occurred to me that massaging units could be incorporated into this article of clothing to help relieve stress," said the inventor. The STRESSED VEST helps reduce stress during the workday or other high-stress situations. It soothes the body and promotes relaxation. This vest is highly portable and can be worn on-the-go. In addition, it is controllable via mobile application. This vest is easy to apply and use, and is also comfortable to wear. Finally, it offers a discreet yet stylish design that can be worn by people of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-relaxationmassaging-vest-sog-313-300883750.html

SOURCE InventHelp

