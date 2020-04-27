+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick and Easy Way to Split Armored Cable Jackets (CLM-448)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been an electrical contractor for 15 years and worked as an electrician for over 20 years and I wanted to create a fast and easy way to split armored cable jackets and cut metal and plastic conduits," said an inventor, from Dublin, Ohio, "so I invented the ELECTRICIAN CUTTING EDGE."

The invention provides an effective way to split armored cable jackets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can also be used to cut small size copper, metal, PVC tubing as well as electrical cable. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to operate so it is ideal for electrical contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design facilitates the task of splitting and cutting cables for electricians."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CLM-448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

