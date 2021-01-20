SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’150 0.7%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’864 1.3%  Bitcoin 30’945 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8898 0.1%  Öl 56.4 0.8% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
20.01.2021 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops PVC Pipe Roof Supports for Residential Use (FLA-3351)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold and elevate PVC pipes used in residential roofing applications," said an inventor, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "so I invented the LIFT LOCK. My design keeps the pipes off the roof, and it could help to prevent wear and tear on roofing shingles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to support pipes and conduits just above residential roof level. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional PVC pipe roof supports designed for commercial use. It also prevents damage and interference with drainage, and it can be used on pitched, wood frame roofs. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pvc-pipe-roof-supports-for-residential-use-fla-3351-301211534.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 85.88
2.80 %
Lonza Grp 593.40
2.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’065.00
1.43 %
Sika 246.70
1.40 %
SGS 2’733.00
1.11 %
Swisscom 473.90
-0.04 %
Givaudan 3’546.00
-0.23 %
Swiss Life Hldg 426.50
-0.26 %
Swiss Re 83.18
-0.57 %
Geberit 553.40
-0.72 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:47
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:04
Vontobel: Cloud-Computing - Motor für Globalisierung, Innovation und Effizienz
11:00
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
09:16
Pharmawerte verhindern stärkeres Minus
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

16:42
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Netflix-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Starke Zahlen von Netflix überzeugen
Bidens Amtseinführung: SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
EU-Kommission will Euro als Weltwährung stärken
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bidens Amtseinführung: SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach einem etwas verhaltenen Start bewegten sich der heimische Markt und die deutsche Börse deutlicher nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen auf. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit