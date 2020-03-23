PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the low-voltage wire industry for over 20 years," said an inventor from Wilmington, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a tool set that could save users valuable time."

He developed the patent pending PUNCH DOWN PAD, DUAL PUNCH DOWN TOOL which would combine three tools in one to seat, terminate and trim two wires at once. This invention could save valuable time while safeguarding the appearance of the surface used such as tables, walls, etc. Additionally, it would require only one hand for use for the punch down pad.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-punch-down-tool-set-koc-1304-301023261.html

SOURCE InventHelp