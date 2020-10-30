SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9168 0.1%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
30.10.2020 22:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Seat Belts (AAT-4506)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a school bus driver and one day a dirty seat belt stained my white shirt," said an inventor, from Covington, Ga. "I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening, so I invented the SEAT BELT PROTECTOR. My design protects clothing against embarrassing marks caused by grimy seat belts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents dirt and grime on a diagonal seat belt from transferring onto the user's clothing. It also helps to protect a new seat belt and keep it clean. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-seat-belts-aat-4506-301163678.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.74
3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 39.35
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
1.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.20
0.88 %
UBS Group 10.65
0.76 %
Nestle 103.10
0.00 %
Sika 225.70
-0.35 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
-0.69 %
Swisscom 466.30
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 57.50
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:06
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
12:00
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:43
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
07:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:02
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
Swiss Re nach neun Monaten mit Verlust von 691 Millionen Dollar - Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu
Wall Street legt zu -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Apple verzeichnet Rekordquartal - Apple-Aktie dennoch schwach
Ex-Wirecard-Manager Marsalek wohl V-Mann von Geheimdienst in Österreich - Wirecard-Aktie im Plus
SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Nach US-Wahl: Wieso ein Sieg der Demokraten die US-Wirtschaft laut Morgan Stanley negativ beeinflussen könnte
Nokia-Aktie rauscht ab: Neuer Nokia-Chef streicht Jahresprognose wieder etwas zusammen
SNB erzielt in ersten neun Monaten Gewinn von 15,1 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie in Grün
Amazon übertrifft Analysten-Schätzungen - Amazon-Aktie dennoch im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit